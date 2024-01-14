The Polish striker struck an unstoppable volley into the back of the net from just outside the box to pull one goal back for Barcelona.

Xavi’s side is currently losing against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia after an enthralling opening half an hour.

Two goals in only three minutes from Vinicius Junior gave Los Blancos a dream start to the Spanish Super Cup final as they tore through Barcelona’s high line.

But Robert Lewnadoswki pulled a goal back with an unstoppable volley from just outside the area.

Video courtesy of SSC.