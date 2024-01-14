Video: Ronald Araujo gets sent off moments after Rodrygo makes it 4-1

Real Madrid has all but wrapped their Spanish Super Cup win as Rodrygo puts them 4-1 up with 30 minutes remaining before Ronald Araujo received a red card.

Los Blancos got off to an electric start when Vinicius Junior scored two goals in three minutes to put his side 2-0 up.

Robert Lewandowski then grabbed a goal back after an unbelievable volley before the Brazilian winger bagged a hat trick from the spot just before the break.

His international teammate, Rodrygo, has now got in on the action with a clinical finish low into the bottom corner.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Catalan club with Araujo receiving a red card after a late tackle on Vinicius.

RODRYGO MAKES IT 4!!!!!!! REAL MADRID ARE ON FIRE!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/L4SwICoSah — TC (@totalcristiano) January 14, 2024

Video courtesy of SSC.

