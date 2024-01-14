Video: Tottenham midfielder scores 50 seconds into second half vs Man United

Tottenham have drawn level in their clash with Man United just 50 seconds into the second half. 

It has been a crazy game at Old Trafford between the two top-four rivals which went into the halftime break with United 2-1 ahead.

Spurs needed to respond early in the second 45 to gain back the momentum in the match and that came quicker than expected as Rodrigo Bentancur scored just 50 seconds after the break.

The goal highlighted how weak Man United’s defence can be and the home side will have a challenge on their hands to win the match from here.

