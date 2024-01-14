Video: Tottenham star makes it six goals in six with lovely header vs Man United

Tottenham are level at Old Trafford in their Premier League clash with Man United and the goal came through one of Spurs’ in-form players. 

The North London side went behind in the match after just three minutes as Ramsus Hojlund smashed the ball into the Spurs net but the game is now level.

Richarlison headed in a lovely Pedro Porro corner to bring Tottenham back into the match and it makes it six goals in six for the Brazilian as things look to be finally clicking for the forward at Spurs.

