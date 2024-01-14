Video: Vinicius Junior punishes Barcelona’s high line with two goals in three minutes

FC Barcelona
Posted by

The Brazilian forward punished their La Liga rivals high line on two occasions inside just three minutes in Saudi Arabia.

The Spanish Super Cup final has got off to an incredible start for Los Blancos as they go 2-0 up after only 10 minutes.

Barcelona decided to start the game with an extremely high line against Real Madrid’s speedy forwards and were immediately punished after Jude Bellingham slipped Vinicius Jr in.

The Brazilian rounded Marc Andre Ter Stegen before finishing into an empty net as they led after only seven minutes.

Just three minutes later, Rodrygo broke the offside trap before squaring it for Vinicius for the Brazilian’s brace.

Video courtesy of SSC.

Video courtesy of SSC.

More Stories Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.