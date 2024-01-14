Virigl van Dijk lists surprise former Arsenal player on list of toughest Premier League opponents

The Liverpool defender named Olivier Giroud as one of the toughest opponents he has ever faced in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old began his Premier League career in 2015 when he completed the move from Celtic to Southampton before his record-breaking switch to Liverpool in January 2018.

The Dutch defender has since established himself as one of the greatest defenders to ever play in the league as he is still regarded as one of the best in the world.

In an interview with France Football, Van Dijk named the four toughest strikers in the league with former Arsenal and Chelsea man, Giroud, amongst them.

‘Every time, you think you’ve got a hold of him, that you’ve got him well marked, but he always manages to score in one way or another: with his head, his foot, his knee.’ He said.

The last time these two met was during the UEFA Euro Qualifiers last year with Giroud making an appearance from the bench in his side’s 2-1 win, although he failed to get on the scoresheet.

The centre half named Gabriel Jesus, Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero as the three other toughest opponents that he has come up against during his time in England.