West Ham attacker advised to quit the club this month in brutal assessment

West Ham attacker has been advised to quit the club this month if he wants to discover his best form again.

Former West Ham man Frank McAvennie criticised the former Liverpool man for missing some easy chances during their 1-1 draw against Bristol City.

But he suggested that while the misses were inexcusable, he cut him some slack due to the lack of playing time he has had.

While acknowledging Ings as a good player, McAvennie expressed the view that he might not be the right fit for West Ham. He suggested that, in order to regain his status as a ruthless finisher, Ings might need to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Speaking to West Ham Zone, he said:

“That chance that Ings had at the end of the 1-1 draw against Bristol City, my God, he would have buried that nine times out of ten if he was playing regularly.

“That’s the problem when you’re not playing every week, you lose your spark and the habits that made you who you were before and that’s what Ings has become a victim of. He’s fallen off a cliff, his confidence is shot.

“He’s not a kid anymore so I’m not going to do him any favours here, those types of scenarios are bread and butter for him, he really should have scored that. I mean, I’m giving him a bit of slack because he hasn’t played much.

“But from two yards?! If he hits the target, it’s a goal, let’s put it that way. He’s a good player but he’s not a West Ham player and if he wants to get back to the ruthless finisher he was, he may have to go.”

The English striker, who joined West Ham from Aston Villa in January, has struggled to make a significant impact, with just three goals in 40 appearances for the club.

McAvennie implied that at this stage of his career, Ings requires consistent playing time, which West Ham may not be able to provide, making a separation between the player and the club a logical option.