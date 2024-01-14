West Ham enter negotiations to sign striker with 116 goals

West Ham United have reportedly entered into talks over the transfer of in-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy this January.

The Guinea international has been in superb form in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as one of the most exciting attacking players in Europe.

Guirassy has also been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Fulham, with various outlets stating that he has a bargain release clause of just €17million.

This surely makes him affordable to West Ham, and it seems efforts are now being made to put David Moyes’ side in a strong position to win the race for his signature.

The Hammers could do with more fire-power up front, especially with Jarrod Bowen currently injured.

If Guirassy joins it could be another exciting signing to go alongside recent deals for players like Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus.

