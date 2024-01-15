16 goals this season: Chelsea identify 23-year-old star as top target

Chelsea are looking to bring in a reliable goalscorer at the end of the season and they have identified Victor Boniface as a top target.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are keeping tabs on other players as well and it remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.

The 23-year-old striker has 16 goals across all competitions and he has picked up eight assists along the way as well. The Nigerian is certainly good enough to do well in the Premier League as well and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can agree on a deal with the German club in the coming months.

The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson at the start of the season to solve their goalscoring problems. However, the former La Liga striker has not been able to live up to the expectations. His performances have been rather underwhelming and Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade.

The 23-year-old Bundesliga striker is a man in form, and he will be excited to test himself in the Premier League if the opportunity present itself.

The striker has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2028 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. The Bundesliga outfit would easily demand premium for him and it remains to be seen with the Chelsea are prepared to break the bank.

The Blues are reportedly looking at Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney as well. It is fair to assume that Boniface would probably cost less than the two players.