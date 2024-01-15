Arsenal are still keen on signing £110m-rated Premier League star

If Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz were to become available, Arsenal would still be eager to make a move for him.

The Brazilian has been the star performer for Unai Emery’s high flying Aston Villa team this season.

The former Manchester City star has been the driving force from the midfield for the Villa team.

Arsenal’s interest in Luiz has been long term. They have been interested since the summer and even before, but Villa has never shown any interest in selling the midfielder they signed for £15m from Man City back in 2019.

Football Transfers have reported that the Gunners are still interested in signing Luiz.

The report states that the Brazilian midfielder is Arsenal’s primary target when it comes to new midfielders.

Thomas Partey has an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has faced several injury issues and because of that, he has gone missing for the Gunners when they’ve needed him the most.

Luiz is someone who can build a strong midfield partnership with Arsenal’s record signing Declan Rice, who they signed from West Ham in the summer for £105m.

However, Arsenal’s priority in this transfer window is to get a striker at the club who can help solve their goal scoring crisis.

Mikel Arteta’s team has been linked with a number of players including Ivan Toney, Dusan Vlahovic, and Joshua Zirkzee. But, Arsenal will probably have to sell before signing a top striker due to FFP concerns. Among the players who might leave this month is Eddie Nketiah.

A move for Luiz in this transfer window will not be possible as the North London club have other positions to strengthen but if he becomes available in the summer, Arsenal will most likely make a move for him.