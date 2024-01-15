Arsenal are one of Martin Zubimendi’s admirers, but it looks rather ambitious to try luring him away from current club Real Sociedad, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside on this week’s edition of The Debrief Podcast, Romano explained that the issue with Zubimendi is how happy he is at Real Sociedad, especially as they embark on an historic season participating in the Champions League.

The Spain international clearly looks like he’d be a great fit at Arsenal, as Romano mentioned in his column earlier today, but it seems the Gunners would have to do something crazy to get him to change his mind about a move now.

Romano says this has also proven an issue in the past when Barcelona also expressed an interest in Zubimendi, so it’s clear just how committed he is to the club he’s been at since all the way back in 2011.

The 24-year-old will surely continue to attract interest, but it’s clear this won’t be an easy one for Arsenal, with Romano confirming the player is on their list alongside Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

“Martin Zubimendi is more than happy at the club, he loves the club. He wants to play in the Champions League with them, so to change his mind it would have to be something completely crazy. Even when Barcelona wanted him in the past he said ‘no thank you’,” Romano said.

“For sure he is on Arsenal’s shortlist, along with Douglas Luiz, he’s super appreciated, but Arsenal would need to convince the player. It’s not about rejecting Arsenal, he’s just super happy at Real Sociedad.”