Aston Villa are closing in on the capture of the Red Star Belgrade defender Kosta Nedeljkovic.

According to reports, Aston Villa have been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old for quite some time and they have decided to sign him and loan him back to his parent club for the remainder of the season.

The West Midlands club could certainly use defensive reinforcements and Nedeljkovic should prove to be a quality, long-term addition for them. The Serbian is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into an important first-team player for Unai Emery with the right coaching.

Aston Villa have shown tremendous improvement since the arrival of the Spanish manager and he is looking to put together a formidable squad capable of competing in Europe regularly.

Signing the talented young defender could prove to be a wise investment for them in the long-term. Apparently the deal will be worth around €9 million and the transfer could prove to be a major bargain if he manages to fulfil his potential.

