Unai Emery wants two Aston Villa players out of the club

Aston Villa FC
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has made it clear that two of his first-team players can leave the club in this January’s transfer window.

The Spanish tactician has publicly spoken about two players that could be on their way out of Villa Park this month, naming Calum Chambers and Bertrand Traore as possibilities for the exit door.

Reports suggest the duo could be of interest to West Ham, and one imagines there might be other takers in the Premier League as well.

“Chambers and Traore can go and if that happens, we can think about adding one or two players to the squad – but we are not focused on a particular player,” Emery said when discussing his transfer plans.

He added: “I want to increase the level of the players who are here between now and the end of the season. In our situation is not easy to get something in this transfer window.”

