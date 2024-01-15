The Blues have identified Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran as a potential short-term replacement to solve their striker issues.

Although Mauricio Pochettino’s men have won four of their last five Premier League games, Chelsea still sit mid-table in ninth position.

With an important few months to try and salvage their season ahead, the London club will be eyeing some January reinforcements to boost their squad.

Despite spending a sizeable amount in the transfer market over the past two seasons, Chelsea is still missing a key component in their side, a striker.

Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Evan Ferguson have all been linked with moves to the Blues but any potential transfers for these three may have to wait until the summer.

The club could look to bring in a short-term option this window and according to Nathan Gissing via Sport Mole Aston Villa’s Duran has been ‘discussed internally’.

The 20-year-old joined Unai Emery’s side in January of last year but has struggled to get any consistent game time under the Spanish coach.

Duran has made 14 appearances in the Premier League so far although all have been off the bench with the Colombian forward grabbing two goals.

With Ollie Watkins considered the firm favourite for the position a move may suit the 20-year-old although Villa would want to replace him before he leaves.