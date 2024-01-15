Chelsea may reportedly have some concerns about the use of Levi Colwill as a makeshift left-back for so much of this season.

The injury issues for Ben Chilwell and the poor form of Marc Cucurella have caused major issues for Mauricio Pochettino so far this term, meaning he’s had to resort to using Colwill in that role even though he’s more of a centre-back.

According to the Telegraph, there is some frustration inside Stamford Bridge at Pochettino using Colwill on the left, though it’s not clear if this is from some of the other players in the squad, or from some of the Chelsea board.

Pochettino will surely argue that he doesn’t have much choice, but it’s also surely his job to use his players in their best positions, with the team likely to be suffering from not having Colwill’s quality in the centre.

Pochettino might also get his wish in the transfer market, with his use of Colwill out of position perhaps a way to send a clear signal to the board that he wants them to deliver a new signing for him in that department.

This could end up being a worry for the long run, however, as Colwill himself surely won’t want to keep playing there after he performed so well on loan at Brighton last season as a centre-back, with this recent change potentially set to be detrimental to his development.