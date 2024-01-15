Chelsea plotting surprise January move for former PL winner

Chelsea have been linked with a surprise move for the former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Chelsea are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements and they are eyeing short-term deals for the likes of Firmino and Karim Benzema.

Both players are reportedly keen on a return to European football, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure an agreement with their respective clubs.

Firmino joined Al-Ahli at the start of the season and he has scored three goals and picked up three assists across all competitions this season. The 32-year-old is a proven performer in the Premier League and he helped Liverpool win multiple trophies during his time at the club.

The opportunity to return to English football could be an attractive proposition for the player and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can bring the Premier League winner back to England this month.

Nicolas Jackson has not been able to lead the line for Chelsea with success this season and they need alternatives. Firmino would not only add goals to the Chelsea attack, his creativity and tactical intelligence could prove to be priceless additions as well.

In addition to that, he knows the league well and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. If Chelsea can sign him for a reasonable outlay on a short-term deal, the move could be ideal for all parties.

It will be interesting to see if Al-Ahli are prepared to let the player leave.