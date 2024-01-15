Pochettino and Chelsea could find themselves at odds over one player due to club transfer policy

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino could reportedly find himself at odds with the policy of the club’s board when it comes to considering offers for players with just 18 months left on their contracts.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs as he discussed Conor Gallagher’s Stamford Bridge future in his column for Si Phillips Talks Chelsea, with the journalist also stating that there’s been no advancement on a new deal for the England international.

Gallagher has been a key player for Pochettino this season, so it’s not too surprising to see that the Argentine wants to keep him, but it may be that key members of his board end up overruling him on this one if the player’s contract situation doesn’t change soon.

Gallagher is one of a number of top talents to recently rise up from Chelsea’s academy, but it may also be that he’ll follow the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori in being sold by the west London giants.

Chelsea fans will surely hope Gallagher stays as he seems to be improving all the time, but it’s not looking easy as it seems no progress is being made on getting him to commit his future to the club.

It will be interesting to see how much CFC can step up efforts to keep hold of Gallagher in the weeks and months ahead.