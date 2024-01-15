After the defender joined Hibernian’s team in Dubai, Nick Montgomery, the manager of Hibernian, has not decided yet whether to move for Leeds United’s Kris Moore.

Young defender has been training with Hibernian during the winter break in Dubai and now has returned to Leeds, with another exit still on cards before the deadline day.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at Elland Road but is yet to have any first-team football experience.

“We spoke to Leeds and they allowed Kris [Moore] to come on the trip [to Dubai]. Right now, we can’t really say what will happen. But he’ll go back to Leeds when we return,” Montgomery said via Sky Sports on Monday.

Leeds United would be willing to loan him out the young defender until the end of the season as he has no chance of gametime under Daniel Farke for 23/24.