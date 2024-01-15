Exclusive: Al-Ettifaq’s stance over Jordan Henderson’s future made clear as European clubs remain interested

The future of Jordan Henderson has grabbed a lot of attention over recent days as the England star looks for a route back to Europe.

The former Liverpool captain left Anfield last summer to move to the Middle East and it is believed that the 33-year-old is unhappy in Saudi Arabia and already wants to return to Europe.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Al-Ettifaq have no intention of letting Henderson go during the current transfer window and will hold firm, despite interest from some European clubs.

The only European club that has made an official offer for the former Liverpool star is Ajax, but Al-Ettifaq immediately rejected the proposal, confirming that Henderson is fully part of the team’s plans and there are no reasons for his farewell.

The Dutch club is still in contact with the player’s entourage, but the position of the Saudi club – at least until the end of the winter transfer window – is almost adamant and should not change.

As for a transfer in the summer, that is more likely as it will give Al-Ettifaq time to find a replacement. Players such as Jesse Lingard could arrive in the Middle East but as of now, the former Man United star is not open to the option.

There will also be more interest in Henderson during the summer window as one club that has been linked with a move is Juventus, but the Serie A giants have no intention of making an official move for the England star this month.

According to information received by CaughtOffside, Newcastle have a timid interest in Henderson but given that the midfielder is a Sunderland boy, that is a transfer that is very unlikely to happen as 2024 looks like it could be an interesting year for the 33-year-old.