Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Bruno Guimaraes’ situation at Newcastle United, playing down the prospect of a decision being made on his future in this January’s transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to some recent transfer rumours involving Guimaraes and a possible big move to the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has been superb in his time at Newcastle and would be a big loss for the Magpies, but it seems fans don’t have too much to worry about for now.

“Despite rumours, nothing is clear now on Bruno Guimaraes. Bruno has not decided to leave, there’s nothing decided in terms of price, all reports on Spanish clubs are not confirmed just because time for decisions is not now. Bruno is expected to stay in January and then in the next months we will see what happens,” Romano said.

This could perhaps be taken as a hint that NUFC will have something to think about for the summer, but even then there’s seemingly nothing guaranteed.

There has also been speculation that Newcastle might have to sell other star names like Alexander Isak for Financial Fair Play reasons.