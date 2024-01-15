Former Arsenal star is making a stunning return in the 14th tier of English football

After retiring from football more than five years ago, former Arsenal star Eduardo da Silva has stated he is getting ready to start playing again.

He played 41 Premier League games for Arsenal, and he is currently getting ready for an incredible return to the English 14th division.

The former Croatian international has played in the Champions League for several clubs and represented his country in European Championships. Now, he will be lining up in the 14th tier of English football with Kent County Division Three Central & East side Gillingham Town.

He played English football for the final time in 2010, when he was still a player of Arsenal. His unexpected comeback to football has been motivated by his desire to get engaged in grassroots football and his role as an ambassador for the English minnows.

Eduardo told The Sun: “My son is at Flamengo’s academy but I didn’t play for a big club in Brazil.

“In every community there are hidden gems like me and that’s why I was delighted to become ambassador for Gillingham Town and help them recruit sponsors.”

He is not the only former Arsenal player that is now with Gillingham Town; Denilson, another former Arsenal player, is also involved.

“We’ve even discussed registering me to play in the league,” the former Arsenal player revealed .

“I want to play because even though I am retired I still play football with my friends in Brazil.”

Eduardo’s time at Arsenal was interrupted by a terrible injury which he suffered against Birmingham City in a 2-2 draw. Recalling that incident, Eduardo said:

‘It was a brutal tackle. I cleared the ball and my standing foot was planted on the ground, supporting my body.

“That’s when the impact came. I fell to the ground and when I looked at my foot it was pointing sideways. I realised it was bad. I panicked, I was scared, as anyone would be when seeing your foot at a horrible angle. I felt a burning pain. But Gary [Lewin] gave me morphine to kill it. From then on I don’t remember too much.”