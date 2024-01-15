Former Man City man has predicted when Erling Haaland will leave the club

Manchester City scout who discovered Erling Haaland has spoken about the future of the Norwegian striker at the club.

Prior to the 2022–2023 season, Man City paid around £51 million to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The striker has been a brilliant signing for the club, helping them win the treble in his debut season.

Haaland was already one of the best strikers in the world before joining City and during his time at the Etihad, the Premier League team has further solidified his status as a top talent.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing him after it was revealed that the club outside of the Premier League can sign him for just €100million.

Former Man City scout Bryan King, who is close to the player’s family, especially his father Alfe Inge, feels that the striker will stay at City as long as Pep Guardiola is the manager.

“He will be at Man City certainly as long as the manager is there,” King said via Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“Let’s be honest, where in the world is there a better manager than Guardiola?

“It helps that they’re winning stuff – they won five trophies last year in what was Haaland’s first season there.

“He walked away with City as European champions, Premier League champions, Super Cup winners, League Cup winners and FA Cup winners.

“Erling is a very smart boy and so is his dad – his dad has been through the professional mill. I’ve known him a long time and I’m pleased for the family.

“He isn’t going to get a better manager than what he has with Guardiola and I think the way Pep has handled him has been excellent.“

Haaland has scored 71 goals in 75 games for City across all competitions. The striker is currently out with an injury and his return is expected to be at the end of this month.