Gary Neville congratulates English star for rejecting Manchester United move

Gary Neville praised Jude Bellingham for turning down Manchester United, responding to the team’s dismal performance against Tottenham.

The Real Madrid player, who lit up the Championship with Birmingham City, had the option of heading to Old Trafford in 2020. Bellingham decided against a move to the Premier League club and opted to join Borussia Dortmund in a £25million move instead.

After consistently performing for the German club and developing into one of the best players in the world in his position, he joined Real Madrid in a £115 million move last summer.

Since his big money move, he has scored 13 goals in 17 La Liga games.

Neville feels Bellingham would have flopped if he had decided to join Manchester United.

Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, and other high-profile recruits have all failed to leave a lasting impression after signing for the Red Devils.

Neville appreciated Bellingham for joining Dortmund and choosing a less-glamorous option.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: “I’ve spoken to a couple of players before they’ve come here and said ‘you’ll never regret it, it’s a magic football club’.

“But I have to say looking back, it looks like pretty poor advice with what’s happened to them since they’ve come and it’s really sad.

“They would have thrived at other clubs. Other players who have chosen other clubs have gone on to be really successful.

“You think of Jude Bellingham, and I think of that quite a lot, when he walks into the boardroom here at Man United, United have agreed a fee with Birmingham, and so have Dortmund.

“He has a choice between Dortmund and United. And somehow that kid, well done to him, chose Borussia Dortmund, and he’s now one of the greatest players in the world, one of the greatest English talents.

“What would have happened to him if he’d come here? I don’t know, maybe he would have been a success because he’s that good.

“I’m not so sure in the current environment and culture and what’s been happening.”