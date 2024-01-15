“I don’t want to let him go” – Premier League manager admits he is desperate to keep Arsenal target in 2024

The future of Brentford’s Ivan Toney will be sorted in 2024 and his manager, Thomas Frank, does not want to let him go as some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs circle the striker.

Toney is set to return to action against Nottingham Forest this week having served an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules and ahead of that clash, Frank has been speaking about the 27-year-old.

The Brentford boss said about Toney’s future with the Bees via Fabrizio Romano: “It’s very clear — I don’t want to let him go.

“I want to keep him as long as possible and I only have that in mind. My only focus is getting him ready for the game against Nottingham Forest.”

Toney is out of contract with Brentford in 2025, meaning this summer is the best time to sell the striker if he does not sign a new deal.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the Englishman in the build-up to the January transfer window as both London clubs require a new number nine.

According to The Independent, the Gunners lead the race for the 27-year-old but a move will have to wait until the summer as Toney has already committed himself to Brentford for the rest of the current campaign.