“It was my choice” – Chelsea star speaks out after returning from failed Premier League loan move

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has spoken about his failed loan move to Nottingham Forest this season, stating that the decision to spend the season at the Premier League club was his choice.

Santos joined Chelsea last year but wanted to play regularly, therefore, a move to a Premer League club seemed like the best decision to progress his development towards being a starter at the Blues.

However, things didn’t go to plan as the Brazilian played just seven Premier League minutes at the City Ground this season before Chelsea recalled him to Stamford Bridge.

Santos has now been speaking about the failed loan move, telling Globo via Fabrizio Romano: “It was my choice. Unfortunately, it wasn’t how we all imagined.

“I imagined that I was going to play and so on, I was always ready, always well, but it was the coach’s choice, I respect it — I’m back to Chelsea now.”

??? Andrey Santos on Forest loan: “It was my choice. Unfortunately it wasn't how we all imagined”. “I imagined that I was going to play and so on, I was always ready, always well, but it was the coach's choice, I respect it — I’m back to Chelsea now”, told Globo. pic.twitter.com/DmgYyNzMYu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024

Santos will most likely go back out on loan this month with Chelsea choosing a club this time where the 19-year-old is guaranteed to play.

The Brazilian is tipped to have a big future in football but right now minutes are key for his development, especially if he wants to play at Chelsea where the pressure is high.