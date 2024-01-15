Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is yet to agree a new contract with the club amid recent transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column to provide an update on Musiala’s situation at the Allianz Arena.

The exciting young Germany international could be a hit in the Premier League, and it’s no surprise that there’s some speculation over his future as his current contract is due to expire in 2026, meaning we could soon be in the territory of Bayern having to let him go for below market value.

Romano has previously told CaughtOffside about Liverpool and Chelsea interest in Musiala, and it seems there is still nothing on the 20-year-old committing his future to his current club, which will perhaps be a cause for optimism inside Anfield and Stamford Bridge.

“There is also no update so far on a new deal for Jamal Musiala,” Romano said. Bayern are focused on the January window and so there is no news on contracts.

“They obviously want to keep Musiala for the long term so as their director Christoph Freund said. I see them negotiating with Musiala in the next months, and we will see how that story develops.”

Musiala looks like a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football, while one imagines Chelsea’s owners would also love to make him the latest addition to their exciting squad of young players.