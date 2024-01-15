Jurgen Klopp’s midfield transfer target dreams of playing for Liverpool

While they have not yet made a deal in January, Liverpool are keeping an eye on Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup.

According to the ECHO, the Danish midfielder is being watched by the Reds; nevertheless, a transfer is more likely to happen in the summer than in January.

After joining Genoa in 2022 from Brondby, the player has become a regular starter for the Italian club and has impressed in his time there showing his versatility. He can operate as a defensive midfielder but can also be used as an attacking option on the left flank.

Tottenham are also rumored to be interested in the 22-year-old according to journalist Dean Jones who mentioned it in his transfer update for GiveMeSport, so it’s not just Liverpool who are reportedly keeping an eye on him. Spurs have already signed a player from Genoa this month, with defender Radu Dragusin leaving the Italian club to join the Premier League.

In case of a transfer battle between the Reds and Spurs, Jurgen Klopp should fancy his chances of signing the midfielder. This is because, at the age of sixteen six years ago, Frendrup stated his desire of playing for Liverpool, his favorite team.

In conversation with Danish outlet Sjællandske Nyheder, he said: “It’s a dream I’ve always had, and I believe it will succeed. If I work hard, I believe in it.”

Frendrup still has two years left on his current deal. He has played in all of Genoa’s Serie A games this season and they consider him one of their key players.

Liverpool have completely transformed their midfield with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita all leaving the club.

New signings Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch joined the club in 2023 and the Reds could add to their depth with the signing of Frendrup soon.