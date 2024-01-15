Leeds United dealt blow as La Liga clubs chase transfer target

The Championship club are reportedly keen on bringing in some defensive reinforcements this window with Ben Johnson high up on the list.

After losing Luke Ayling and Djed Spence this month, Daniel Farke will be hoping to bring in some adequate replacements as they chase down the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds is reportedly hoping to sign West Ham’s Johnson this month with his versatility a desired asset for the German manager.

With the 23-year-old’s contract in London expiring at the end of the season, they are hoping to secure a loan deal which could then turn into a free transfer.

But their plans could be scuppered after two La Liga clubs have entered the mix, according to TeamTalk, Real Betis and Villarreal have entered the race.

The report claims that the current manager of Betis, Manuel Pellegrini, remains a big fan of Johnson after coaching him during his time at West Ham.

With minutes hard to come by for Johnson, he will no doubt be keen on a move away with the Spanish clubs providing potential European football.

Leeds will hope that they can convince him to come to Elland Road as they chase down the automatic promotion spots.