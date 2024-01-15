Liverpool are keeping an eye on Premier League star as future Mo Salah replacement

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah might leave for a club in Saudi Arabia, therefore the Reds may need to prepare for life without him.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has discussed their possibilities of signing the Palace star with GIVEMESPORT.

Recent transfer windows have raised questions over Mohamed Salah’s future since Saudi Arabian teams are expressing a strong desire to sign the Egyptian star.

Given that Salah may find the financial incentives highly alluring in the Saudi Pro League, Liverpool may need to prepare for the prospect of losing their top player and plan for life without him.

Olise could be the replacement of Salah at Liverpool. He may not yet be as good as Mohamed Salah, but he has the potential to be Jurgen Klopp’s ideal left-footed right-sided winger.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are currently watching the progress of Olise ahead of a prospective deal, whether that be in the January window or in the summer. Chelsea have previously shown their interest in Olise as well, with the London club making a big offer for him and then failing to sign him.

According to the Evening Standard, the 22-year-old has a release clause in his contract. It goes active in the summer and is substantially greater than the last one (£35 million).

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don’t see anyone succeeding (or even necessarily trying) in signing Michael Olise this window, but there could well be a battle for his signature over the summer when a release clause, in his new contract, kicks in. The clause is higher than his old and complicated £35m one which Chelsea tried to trigger over the summer only to see Olise pen a new contract. It’s too early to say if Chelsea will return, but I would keep an eye on Liverpool and Manchester United. Olise is having a superb season so far and a summer exit from Palace could be a real possibility because he wants to play European football. The extension at Palace wasn’t necessarily signed to stay long term so much as protect all parties, and raise the release clause because the previous one was set at a bit of a bargain.”

In nine Premier League matches this season, Olise has scored five goals and provided one assist.