Liverpool put on alert with several clubs keen on midfielder

Several clubs are reportedly keen on a move for Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara with the midfielder’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Spanish midfielder joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2020 for a reported £25 million but although he got off to a good start, his time at the club has been tainted by injury.

The 32-year-old hasn’t played for Jurgen Klopp’s side in over nine months after he underwent surgery for a hip issue at the end of last season.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, the club reportedly aren’t prepared to offer him a new deal with the player able to leave for free at the end of this campaign.

According to the Standard, ‘plenty of clubs’ are interested in the midfielder with reports from Brazil revealing that Flamengo hold an interest in the player but ‘are concerned about his fitness record.’

Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ettifaq, is also reportedly interested in the Spaniard as his Merseyside career looks to be coming to an end.

Klopp has overseen a midfield rebuild at the club with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch joining in the summer with both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho departing.