Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 24 year old goalkeeper has done quite well as an understudy to Alisson Becker, but he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Liverpool will not be able to provide him with that platform and the player needs to move on in the coming months.

A report from the Mirror claims that Celtic are keen on signing the player and Liverpool have now slapped a £20 million asking price. The Republic of Ireland international has been a useful player for the Reds in recent seasons and it is no surprise that they are looking to recoup £20 million for him.

He has the tools to develop into a quality goalkeeper with experience and coaching. Kelleher could easily justify the investment in the long run.

The player was linked with the move to Brentford at the start of the season as well.It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are already looking at potential replacements if Kelleher decides to leave the club at the end of the season. Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has been identified as a potential replacement.

It will be interesting to see if clubs like Celtic and Brentford come forward for the goalkeeper at the end of the season. The player is likely to be tempted to stay in the Premier League if the opportunity present itself.