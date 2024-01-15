Liverpool to compete with Euro giants for 18-year-old defensive prodigy

LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro continues to be linked with a move away from the club and Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential destination.

According to a report from Telefoot via AS, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the 18-year-old defender as well.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in a quality central defender, especially with Joel Matip set to leave the club at the end of the season. They will need to bring in adequate replacements and the 18-year-old should prove to be a long-term investment.

Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now. Jurgen Klopp needs more depth in that position and Yoro certainly fits the profile.

He has shown his quality in the French league with Lille and he is being dubbed as the next Raphael Varane. The defender has the potential to develop into a top class Premier League performer with the right coaching and guidance.

A move to Liverpool could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential. He would get to work with a world class manager like Klopp, who could nurture him into a top-class performer for the Reds.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can beat the competition from Real Madrid and PSG for his services. Both clubs have the financial muscle to pay a lucrative sum for the 18-year-old defender and the Reds might struggle to compete with them financially.