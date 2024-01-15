Man United interested in €60m La Liga winger but Spaniard would prefer move to another Premier League club

Man United are interested in Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal as Erik ten Hag looks to sort out his wing positions before the 2024/25 season begins.

Jadon Sancho looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer, while Antony continues to underperform in a Man United shirt, therefore, the Dutch coach needs bodies in these crucial areas of the pitch.

According to Todofichajes, the Manchester club have an interest in Oyarzabal and could acquire his services for €60m in the summer as that is the release clause in his current contract at the La Liga club.

The winger is said to be open to a new challenge but Man United face competition from Aston Villa, who would be prioritised given Unai Emery’s presence at the Birmingham club.

Oyarzabal has been with Real Sociedad his whole career and has a contract with the Basque outfit until 2028.

The Spain international has been one of the best players in La Liga for years and is having another good campaign this season. The winger has scored eight goals and provided an assist across 19 La Liga matches and it is not hard to see why Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on the Sociedad star.

The 26-year-old can play on either wing and that is a useful skill that could be utilised by Ten Hag at Man United.