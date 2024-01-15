Man Utd could beat PL rivals in the race to sign 19-goal star this month

Manchester United remain keen on improving their attacking options this month and they could look to make a move for Serhou Guirassy.

The VFB Stuttgart striker has been in impressive form this season and he has scored 19 goals across all competitions for the Bundesliga club. The striker has a £15 million release clause in his contract and naturally, a number of clubs are keen on signing him.

West Ham United are reportedly hoping to sign him this month but a report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United could hijack any potential move.

The Red Devils need to add more goals to their attack and Guirassy would be a solid acquisition. The 27-year-old is a man in form right now and he is full of confidence. He will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League if the transfer goes through.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Manchester United will be an attractive proposition for the player as well.

Serhou Guirassy in action for Stuttgart
Manchester United have not managed to score goals consistently this season and players like Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund have not been at their best.

Manchester United need a reliable striker if they want to turn things around and finish the season strongly. Guirassy could prove to be a superb acquisition for a very reasonable price.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal done before the January window closes.

