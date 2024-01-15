Manchester United legend praises Marcus Rashford’s reaction to substitution

Peter Schmeichel has praised Marcus Rashford for his angry reaction after being substituted during Sunday’s game.

After an enthralling contest at Old Trafford, the match finished 2-2 with Tottenham and Manchester United sharing the points.

Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring with his second league goal of the season, rifling the ball into the roof of the net after only three minutes.

Richarlison then continued his good run of form when his header nestled into Andre Onana’s bottom corner before Rashford edged his side back in front just before the break.

Rodrigo Bentancur made it 2-2 immediately after half-time with the game fizzling out into a 2-2 draw although both sides had chances to win it.

Rashford wasn’t too happy after he was replaced by Antony late on with Schmeichel praising his body language as he walked off the pitch.

“The substitution doesn’t make sense to me whatsoever and I was very, very happy to see that reaction,” the former goalkeeper said via Football365.

“I know it sounds a bit silly that I’m saying that, but I was very, very happy because like to many people who care for Manchester United we’ve started to question his desire, does he really want to be there?”