Manchester United looking to raid PL rivals for 24-year-old utility man

Manchester United are working on signing the Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Red Devils have now entered the race to sign the 24-year-old and they will face competition from Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Chalobah is not a regular starter for the London club and he needs to leave to play regularly. The opportunity to join a big club like Manchester United could be an attractive proposition for him.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for months now and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can secure an agreement. It is no secret that Manchester United need defensive reinforcements and a versatile defender like Chalobah could prove to be a wise investment.

The Chelsea defender can operate as a central defender as well as a fullback. He could prove to be a useful option for manager Erik ten Hag during rotation and injuries.

Manchester United have looked quite vulnerable defensively in recent weeks and they will have to tighten up at the back if they want to finish the season strongly. Signing a quality young defender like Chalobah will certainly help them improve during the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could also consider a sale if there is a tempting offer on the table. The Blues need to raise funds for their own signings and they are unlikely to block a move for the 24 year-old defender.