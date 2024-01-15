Manchester United make proposal to sign highly rated £51.6million star

Manchester United are seriously interested in signing Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta and rumors claim they have progressed with an offer for the Italian international.

United have tracked Scalvini for some time now with the defender attracting interest from several clubs after his impressive performances this season.

Famous Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via Sport Italia) has disclosed that Man Utd made an attempt to bring Scalvini to Old Trafford, but it was rejected by the Italian club.

The well-known transfer analyst, who was first to disclose Sofyan Amrabat’s summer move to United, said:

“There was a proposal from Manchester United for Giorgio Scalvini, rejected by Atalanta. It will take at least 60 million (£51.6million) to take him away from Bergamo, but in this session he will not leave, like Ederson and Koopmeiners.”

Scalvini, who is 20 years old, has already participated in 78 games across all competitions for Atalanta and has made 7 appearances for the senior national team.

The youngster’s progress this season has stunned the football fans and several clubs are keeping an eye on his progress.

At the European Championship this summer, Italy was placed in the group of death alongside Spain, Croatia, and Albania. Scalvini is expected to play a significant role in the team that will try to defend the championship in Germany over the summer.

It is not a secret that the Manchester United defense has been a disaster this season and Erik ten Hag wants to add a top quality defender to his squad. With uncertain future of Raphael Varane and out of form players like Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire, the Red Devils need quality at the back.

In order to strengthen the backline before the winter window closes in little over two weeks, United will need to seek elsewhere as Atalanta are determined to hold onto the £51.6 million-rated Scalvini this month.