The former Red Devils midfielder has heaped praise onto Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and has backed him to play for a top team like Arsenal or United.

Despite dropping points at Goodison Park over the weekend, Unai Emery’s side are still third in the Premier League table and within touching distance of the top.

The Spanish manager has recruited well but has also improved some of the current players already in the squad after he took over.

The standout has been Brazilian midfielder Luiz, who has been one of the best in his position so far this season.

The 25-year-old has been linked heavily with the Gunners already and Roy Keane believes it’s only a matter of time before he makes a move to a bigger club.

“Quality player. I like him.” He said on Sky Sports via Football365.

“I think he was linked with Arsenal last year. There are no surprises there, with some of the Villa players, you think they can certainly go on to play for a Man United, Arsenal or even Man City, you look at Watkins.”

Aston Villa won’t let him go for cheap however, with reports that the club would seek £100 million for their star midfielder.