“Quality player” – Roy Keane backs £100m star to sign for Arsenal or Manchester United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

The former Red Devils midfielder has heaped praise onto Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and has backed him to play for a top team like Arsenal or United.

Despite dropping points at Goodison Park over the weekend, Unai Emery’s side are still third in the Premier League table and within touching distance of the top.

The Spanish manager has recruited well but has also improved some of the current players already in the squad after he took over.

The standout has been Brazilian midfielder Luiz, who has been one of the best in his position so far this season.

More Stories / Latest News
Transfer news: Henderson, Benzema, top Real Madrid target, why Hannibal chose Sevilla & “perfect” signing for Arsenal
“I don’t want to let him go” – Premier League manager admits he is desperate to keep Arsenal target in 2024
Everton and Nottingham Forest charged with breaking FFP rules as Toffees face another potential points deduction

The 25-year-old has been linked heavily with the Gunners already and Roy Keane believes it’s only a matter of time before he makes a move to a bigger club.

“Quality player. I like him.” He said on Sky Sports via Football365.

“I think he was linked with Arsenal last year. There are no surprises there, with some of the Villa players, you think they can certainly go on to play for a Man United, Arsenal or even Man City, you look at Watkins.”

Aston Villa won’t let him go for cheap however, with reports that the club would seek £100 million for their star midfielder.

More Stories Douglas Luiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.