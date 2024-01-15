Seven goal Serie A star wanted by Arsenal has emerged as a target for Man United

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is attracting interest from the Premier League and Man United have joined the race for the 22-year-old.

The forward has impressed in Italy since completing a move from Bayern Munich in 2022 and has bagged seven goals alongside two assists in Serie A this season.

Zirkzee is catching the attention of some big clubs around Europe and according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man United have added the striker to their list of transfer targets for the summer window.

The 22-year-old has a release clause of €40m in his contract and that has also attracted Arsenal to a potential deal being struck in 2024.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are admirers of the Bologna star and are keeping a close eye on the striker as they consider potential targets who could strengthen Mikel Arteta’s attack ahead of the 2024/25 season.

It has been evident this season that the Gunners require a striker and Arteta also has Brentford’s Ivan Toney as a potential player to fill the role at the Emirates next season.

As for Man United, Rasmus Hojlund is starting to find his feet at Old Trafford but Erik ten Hag would like another striker at the Manchester club to keep the Danish star on his toes.

Zirkzee could be the man to provide the Dutch coach with that but it seems that the Red Devils will have a fight on their hands to secure the 22-year-old’s signature this summer.