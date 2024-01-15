Sky Sports presenter claims 23-year-old has no future at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur decided to send Djed Spence away on loan during the January transfer window and the player will look to get his career back on track with regular football at Genoa.

The 23-year-old was on loan at Leeds United during the first half of the season, but the Championship outfit decided to send him back to his parent club in January. There have been rumours of indiscipline and lack of professionalism regarding the defender.

Spence was excellent in the Championship before his move to Tottenham and he could develop into an important first-team player for most teams in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if the defender can get his career back on track in the coming months.

Sky Sports presenter Michael Bridge has claimed on Give Me Sport that the player does not have a future at Tottenham and the North London outfit have done well to ship him out to Genoa.

“Unless things change, Spence doesn’t have a future at Tottenham. I think we can say that quite clearly. But, credit him if he’s been persuaded to go to Genoa. Many players might want to sit on their backsides, stay in London, and wait until the summer. At least he’s making the effort to try something else. It’s not easy to go to Genoa. So, I’m sure Spurs wish him all the best, and I think they’ve done well to get this deal.”

It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old defender can prove his critics wrong and salvage a future at the North London club.