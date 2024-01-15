Stuart Pearce has named the perfect striker signing for Arsenal

Former Manchester City manager and talkSPORT pundit Stuart Pearce has given his verdict on Arsenal’s interest in striker Ivan Toney.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Brentford striker for a long time as Mikel Arteta aims to add a forward to his attacking force.

The Independent reported that Arsenal want to sign Toney this month and Arteta is keen to bring the 27-year-old striker to the Emirates Stadium.

There are rumors that Toney, who is set to return following his ban, may command a mammoth transfer fee of £80 million.

Stuart Pearce, a former player for Newcastle United, has commented on the rumors surrounding Toney and Arsenal.

The talkSPORT analyst feels that the 27-year-old is the ideal striker for Arsenal.

Pearce said: “I have seen Arsenal a few times as of the last month, and there has been speculation about Arsenal being interested in him.

“Prior to that I thought that Toney owes Brentford because he has been away for a long period of time, but the more I watch Arsenal, the more I think Arsenal are so desperate for a centre-forward that has got character and charisma, and I think this kid has.

“I think he has got arrogance as a centre-forward, and I think he could be everything they want. Whether they are going to put money down and what the reaction from Brentford will be will be interesting to see.”

Throughout his career, Toney has made 68 appearances in the Premier League. In those games, the striker has tallied 32 goals and provided nine assists.

The attackers for Arsenal aren’t scoring enough goals. This season, Eddie Nketiah has netted six goals in 24 competitive games, compared to Gabriel Jesus’ seven goals in all competitions.

This is the biggest issue the Arsenal manager is facing and failure to address it soon could completely ruin their season that started with great optimism.