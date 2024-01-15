Sven-Goran Eriksson would accept “dream” chance to manage Liverpool in charity game

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has admitted he would take up the chance to manage Liverpool in a charity game if they offered that role to him.

The Swede recently revealed that he has terminal cancer and probably less than a year to live, and it seems this has led to calls for the popular ex-England boss to get the chance to lead out Liverpool at Anfield.

See below as he discusses the possibility on Good Morning Britain, saying he hopes to go to the game but that he’s not aware of any offer currently in place to give him the chance to manage the Reds…

Eriksson clearly remains highly thought of in English football, having led the Three Lions to the World Cup quarter-finals on two occasions, whilst also having spells in charge of Manchester City and Leicester City.

Eriksson notably also earned a fine reputation during spells as manager of Lazio and other top clubs like Sampdoria and Benfica.

