Tottenham and Newcastle learn asking price for 26-year-old target

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is reportedly a target for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

A January move is unlikely and the 26-year-old is more likely to be on the move at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the likes of Newcastle and Spurs will have to pay over £50 million for the striker. Solanke has been impressive for this season scoring 13 goals across all competitions. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle in the coming seasons.

The Magpies have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson at their disposal, but the likes of Wilson have had persistent injury problems. Eddie Howe needs more depth in his squad and he has worked with Solanke in the past. The Newcastle manager is an admirer of the 26-year-old striker and a reunion could be an attractive proposition for both parties.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need a reliable goalscorer to lead the line for them and Solanke certainly fits the profile. His arrival would allow Son Heung-min to play with less pressure. Tottenham have been overly dependent on the South Korean international for goals.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle and Tottenham are willing to pay in excess of £50 million for the striker in the coming months. He is proven performer in the Premier League and he could transform both teams in the final third.

Although the asking price might seem steep, Solanke could justify the investment if he can sustain his current of form.