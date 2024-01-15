Transfer news: Henderson, Benzema, top Real Madrid target, why Hannibal chose Sevilla & “perfect” signing for Arsenal

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

The latest on Jordan Henderson’s future and could Karim Benzema also be leaving Saudi Arabia?

Negotiations are ongoing with Jordan Henderson and Ajax but it’s not easy because there’s still no green light from Al Ettifaq. As I previously reported, Henderson is looking for options to move this January and Ajax are there, but it depends on the decision of the Saudi club basically.

Despite rumours about some other clubs, my understanding for the moment is that there’s nothing advanced with Juventus, and that Ajax have tried more than any other club… but again, any move happening this January depends on Ettifaq.

Another big name we’re seeing linked with a move away from Saudi Arabia is Karim Benzema. Like Henderson, he only moved in the summer, joining Al Ittihad, but I’ve still no update on Benzema at this point. I saw many stories but I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation at this point, let’s see if something changes in the next days.

Alphonso Davies emerges as top Real Madrid target

Alphonso Davies is a top target for Real Madrid in the summer. Nothing will happen this January, but Real Madrid want to push to sign Davies in the summer transfer window – they are working on it, discussing internally, with Davies always mentioned as one of their top targets.

Bayern can try to extend Davies’ contract, for sure, but if they can’t get anything done by around April or May, then the left-back could leave and for sure Real Madrid will be there. Keep an eye on this one because Real Madrid certainly consider Davies one of their priorities for the summer window.

Staying with Bayern, a move for Nordi Mukiele is their next priority and they are very confident over this deal. They already have an agreement with Mukiele, who is very keen to join Bayern, not just on loan, but if it includes a permanent option then the player would also be open to accepting a contract for the future. It is absolutely approved by the player, so now it’s on Bayern and PSG, so let’s follow this one.

However, it’s important to say that Mukiele will not be part of a swap deal with Joshua Kimmich. There is appreciation from PSG for a top player like Kimmich, this is absolutely normal, but it has never been a topic or a concrete negotiation. Bayern will not consider any proposals for Kimmich as they want to tie him down to a new contract. His current contract expires in 2025, so it’s important to have this conversation, but for January he is absolutely expected to stay at Bayern, so there is no chance of a swap deal involving Kimmich and Mukiele.

There is also no update so far on a new deal for Jamal Musiala. Bayern are focused on the January window and so there is no news on contracts. They obviously want to keep Musiala for the long term so as their director Christoph Freund said. I see them negotiating with Musiala in the next months, and we will see how that story develops.

No change on Victor Osimhen – a summer move is more likely than January

One of the names I get asked about most and who is always in the transfer rumours is Victor Osimhen. We know many clubs around Europe are looking for strikers, and names like Chelsea and Arsenal are always there with Osimhen, but, once again, after checking again with my sources, nothing is happening with Osimhen in January. This is the feeling now, and if it changes I will let you know.

For now, there are no negotiations. Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli, with a release clause, because there is the feeling that he could leave in the summer. Also Osimhen is completely focused on AFCON with the Nigeria national team, so the situation is completely quiet.

Some of you have also asked if an agreement could be made now for Osimhen’s move in the summer, but again, I really don’t know where these rumours are coming from. This has never been discussed by Napoli or on the player side. Nothing is clear now, none of this is a topic for conversation now, so again these stories just don’t make sense.

Why Hannibal Mejbri chose Sevilla over Everton

As reported yesterday, it’s ‘here we go’ for Hannibal Mejbri to leave Manchester United for a loan move to Sevilla. He has travelled to Spain after the loan deal was approved by Man United, and there will be the option for Sevilla to buy Hannibal in June for €20m – there will also be NO buy-back clause for United if that permanent deal goes through.

I think this looks like a very good loan for Hannibal at this stage of his career. Sevilla will give him some space, it’s an important club in difficult situation so some pressure can also help him to grow.

As I previously mentioned, Everton were also keen on the player and tried to hijack the deal but I’m told Sevilla already wanted him in August, so this insistence made the difference as they really wanted Hannibal strongly.

Meanwhile, Sergio Reguilon recently left his loan spell at Manchester United and I expect more talks for the Spanish left-back in the next days. He’s going to leave Tottenham, 100% sure. Brentford will keep pushing but there are more clubs interested and so the player’s decision could be made soon – it’s one to watch for sure.

Who would be the perfect midfield signing for Arsenal?

We’ve had a lot of stories about Arsenal and different midfielders in recent times, with big names like Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi linked with the Gunners. It looks difficult for a deal to happen this January, but we’ll see if the situation is different in the summer.

So, which of those players would be the best fit for Mikel Arteta’s side? My personal feeling is that Zubimendi would be fantastic, even if Onana and Douglas have the advantage of both already knowing the Premier League. Zubimendi is fantastic player, he can help with his vision, quality and intelligence on the ball – he’s the perfect midfielder.

Still, it’s important to say that he’s very happy at Real Sociedad, only focused on his club and he already rejected chances to leave in the recent years as he always wanted to stay there.