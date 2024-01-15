Video: “Don’t get your hands on trophies” – Thierry Henry roasts Tottenham at The Best FIFA awards ceremony

Lionel Messi was crowned the men’s player of the year at the FIFA Best Awards on Monday night and the World Cup winner had Thierry Henry collect the trophy on his behalf.

The Argentina star won the award for a record eighth time but it was a trophy Henry never got his hands on himself.

The Arsenal legend said he had two reasons for taking the award on Messi’s behalf; the first was because he never won it himself and before saying two, the Frenchman roasted Tottenham.

Henry asked presenter Reshmin Chowdhury if she was a Tottenham fan before saying: “You [Tottenham] don’t get your hands on trophies so I’ll take this one.”