Edson Alvarez could help West Ham land goal-machine this month

West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez could reportedly play a key role in helping the club sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

The Mexico international has been in superb form in the Eredivisie in recent times, and it’s long looked like he could move to the Premier League as the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with him.

Now reports suggest West Ham are joining the race for his signature, and the connection with fellow Mexican ace Alvarez could be important.

The 26-year-old joined West Ham this season and he supposedly has a good friendship with Gimenez from their time together with the national team.

West Ham fans will no doubt hope this puts them in a strong position for Gimenez, who looks like he’d be a superb addition to give David Moyes’ side more of a goal threat.