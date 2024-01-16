Arsenal have been advised against a potential loan transfer move for Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches as his future at Roma looks in doubt.

The 26-year-old looks set to leave his current loan at Roma, though Fabrizio Romano has also made it clear that he won’t be returning to parent club Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert suggested there is some interest from Sanches already, with Besiktas and Olympiacos asking about him, though he’s played down the idea of the Gunners opting for him as an emergency option in midfield.

Romano acknowledged that Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Douglas Luiz and Martin Zubimendi, but he isn’t convinced that a cheaper option like Sanches would be worth the risk due to his poor injury record, with AFC in need of someone more reliable in that role after so many fitness problems suffered by Thomas Partey in recent months.

“Renato Sanches’ future at Roma looks in some doubt and he remains one to watch in the next two weeks. Roma still want him to find another club in January, but Paris Saint-Germain will only interrupt Roma loan if there’s another good bid for the player as he’s 100% not returning to PSG now,” Romano said.

He added: “My understanding is that Besiktas and Olympiacos have called about Sanches, but the player wants to take some time before making a decision.

“Some Arsenal fans have reacted to this news as they’ve been linked with midfielders such as Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi, but since they are all too expensive for this January, could it be worth going for Sanches? In my opinion it wouldn’t be the right move – Arsenal need to go for a consistent player who can be always available; I like Renato but he’s been injured many times in the recent years.”