Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has been linked to the move away from the club and Arsenal have now joined the race for his signature.

According to HITC Football, Arsenal will compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for the talented goalkeeper.

Sunderland are prepared to let go of Anthony Patterson and the three Premier League clubs will be looking to sign the 23-year-old. Liverpool are reportedly keen on the goalkeeper as a replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether they can compete with Arsenal now.

The Gunners already have David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale at their disposal. It would be quite surprising if they decided to invest in another goalkeeper without selling someone. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sell Ramsdale at the end of the season. He has struggled due to lack of game time this season.

Meanwhile, a move to Arsenal or Liverpool will be an exciting opportunity for the young goalkeeper and it would be a major step of in his career. He will look to continue his development with ample game time at a big club.

However, he would have to compete with players like David Raya and Alisson Becker in order to start for Arsenal and Liverpool. Both goalkeepers have been outstanding for their respective clubs and it remains to be seen with the Sunderland keeper can force his way into the starting lineup.