Aston Villa open to letting first-team ace go for as little as €8m

Aston Villa would reportedly allow left-back Alex Moreno to leave for just €8 million with a Serie A side interested in the Spaniard.

Unai Emery has done an outstanding job at Villa since taking over in October 2022 as they currently sit in third place in the Premier League table.

The Spanish manager has brought the best out of his players immediately after arriving with the likes of John McGinn and Douglas Luiz excelling under his tutelage.

Emery has also added some smart signings of his own with Moussa Diaby, who was linked with Arsenal, joining for a reported £51.9 million in the summer.

But one of his first-ever signings, Moreno, who joined in last year’s January window may be on his way out of the club with La Repubblica via SportWitness, reporting that Roma is interested in the player.

The report claims that the Serie A side view Moreno as a ‘concrete target’ with Leonardo Spinazzola potentially on his way out of the club and that Aston Villa could be willing to let him go for just €8 million.

Although he struggled for minutes this season, the 30-year-old started the past few games and almost grabbed a spectacular goal against Everton if not for the offside flag.