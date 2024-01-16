Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias are convincing Premier League winger to reject Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto is being pursued by Manchester City, who have come up with a plan to beat Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to the deal.

According to Football Transfers, the Premier League champions have indirectly approached the winger through their Portuguese players, who have endorsed him for a move to the Etihad.

According to the report, Arsenal are the other Premier League team interested in signing the Portuguese winger. The Gunners have been tracking Neto for a long time and Arteta sees him as a future Arsenal player.

Neto has been assured by City that he would be given a first team place. Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva have already spoken with the winger, who shares the Portugal dressing room with the Man City players.

The report claims that Man City have a habit of using their best players to persuade their fellow international players to sign for the club. It is also believed that Kevin De Bruyne had a part in getting Jeremy Doku to join the team from Rennes in the summer.

The winger will have assurances from Pep Guardiola’s club that “he will have a prominent role in their first team next season” and that is something that could convince the Wolves star, who has one goal and nine assists to his name this season in just 11 appearances in all competitions.

Guardiola reportedly wants Neto to play on the right wing, moving Phil Foden to a more central role.

Football Transfers has reported that despite their desire to sign Neto, Arsenal are unable to guarantee him a spot in the starting lineup because of Bukayo Saka. This is where Man City could beat Arsenal to the signing of the 23-year old player.